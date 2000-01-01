advertisement
A Lot Of Successful People Swear By Meditation So I Tried It To See

Writer Katharine Schwab is on a personal mission to become a better version of herself. Many successful people--including Oprah--use meditation in their daily lives. Katharine, with the help of meditation company Inscape, tried it out herself for a week to see if it helped her manage her stress.

