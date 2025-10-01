Here’s how architects designed a mosque specifically for women in Qatar

The Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women in Doha, Qatar, is the first mosque built for women. Architect Liz Diller designed the 50,000-square-foot complex to combine modern elements with traditional features. In addition to a prayer space, it also houses a library, classrooms, an event space, and café. The project is a winner of Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Awards.
