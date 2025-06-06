Innovation Illuminated: How the Intuit Dome Makes Everyone Feel Like VIP

The Intuit Dome opened last year in Los Angeles, setting a new standard for arenas with a number of staggering features including 86,000 square feet of training facilities, 300 charging stations for electric vehicles, underground suites, and a double-sided display board that stretches almost a full acre. Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment, takes you behind the scenes of the Intuit Dome, highlighting her mission to make everyone feel like VIP.