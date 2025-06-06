Innovation Illuminated: How the Intuit Dome Makes Everyone Feel Like VIP

The Intuit Dome opened last year in Los Angeles, setting a new standard for arenas with a number of staggering features including 86,000 square feet of training facilities, 300 charging stations for electric vehicles, underground suites, and a double-sided display board that stretches almost a full acre. Gillian Zucker, CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment, takes you behind the scenes of the Intuit Dome, highlighting her mission to make everyone feel like VIP.
The extended deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is this Friday, June 6, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.