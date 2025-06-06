Innovation Illuminated: How SharkNinja Leads with Design

Featuring François Nguyen, Chief Design and Experience Officer, SharkNinja.
SharkNinja has evolved far beyond its early days as an infomercial brand. Today, the company stands as one of the world’s most advanced domestic appliance makers, thanks in large part to innovative product design. In a dynamic presentation, François Nguyen, chief design and experience officer at SharkNinja, explains how SharkNinja’s products have become must-haves among consumers—and what we all can learn by leading with design.
The extended deadline for Fast Company’s Brands That Matter Awards is this Friday, June 6, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Apply today.