Lin-Manuel Miranda reflects on 10 years of innovation, from ‘Hamilton’ to ‘Warriors’

A hip-hop musical about the first U.S. Secretary of the Treasury didn’t exactly scream global phenomenon when it launched on Broadway in 2015. But Lin-Manuel Miranda had such a clear vision for Hamilton that it became exactly that, winning a Pulitzer Prize along the way. Miranda’s boundless creativity has stretched into writing songs for blockbuster Disney films including Encanto, Moana, and the upcoming Mufasa: The Lion King; directing the film adaptation of the musical of Tick, Tick… Boom!; and now developing a concept album based on the 1979 film The Warriors. In this conversation, you’ll hear what he thinks about Hamilton’s legacy, why he’s revisiting The Warriors, and how he weaves fleeting moments of inspiration into songs you can’t stop singing.