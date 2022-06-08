Fast Company is proud to announce our third annual Queer 50 list in collaboration with Lesbians Who Tech & Allies. As in 2020 and 2021, this year’s list chronicles the most powerful queer women and nonbinary leaders across a range of industries.

After a challenging year with a record number of proposed anti-LGBTQ bills, the list is a celebration of queer representation and influence in the highest ranks of billion dollar companies and spheres of politics and entertainment. But also, critically, the work that many of these honorees are doing to ensure that other marginalized individuals can also find the same success and opportunity.

Honorees include those working on addressing the most pressing issues of our time, including climate change, reproductive justice, and pay equity. (You can read more about our selection process here.) We’re proud to honor their contributions.