Announcing the 2022 Queer 50 List

Introducing Fast Company’s third annual list of LGBTQ women and nonbinary innovators in business and tech.

[Illustration: Alva Skog]

Fast Company is proud to announce our third annual Queer 50 list in collaboration with Lesbians Who Tech & Allies. As in 2020 and 2021, this year’s list chronicles the most powerful queer women and nonbinary leaders across a range of industries.

After a challenging year with a record number of proposed anti-LGBTQ bills, the list is a celebration of queer representation and influence in the highest ranks of billion dollar companies and spheres of politics and entertainment. But also, critically, the work that many of these honorees are doing to ensure that other marginalized individuals can also find the same success and opportunity. 

Honorees include those working on addressing the most pressing issues of our time, including climate change, reproductive justice, and pay equity. (You can read more about our selection process here.) We’re proud to honor their contributions.

    CREDITS: 

     

    Writers: Maddie Bender, Gabe Boyd, Lydia Dishman, Yasmin Gagne, Michelle Hyun Kim, Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner, KC Ifeanyi, Yannise Jean, Jessica Klein, Gwen Moran, Adele Peters, Aimee Rawlins, Diana Shi, Stephanie Vozza
    Editors: Kathleen Davis, Julia Herbst, Pavithra Mohan
    Development: Adam Noonan-Kelly, Haewon Kye, Cayleigh Parrish, Eric Perry
    Design/Photo: Alice Alves, Lauren Bulbin, Jeanne Graves, Maja Saphir, Mike Schnaidt, Alex Pirani
    Animation: Holly Bernal
    Video: Vanessa Singh, Bill Weinpahl, Paige Wollensak, Frank Zadlo

    Look back at who made the 2020 Queer 50 and 2021 Queer 50 lists.

