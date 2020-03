It’s 2020, and we don’t have flying cars (yet), but think about the cool things that we do have: Augmented reality that brings joy into the daily lives of more than 163 million people. Drones that deliver vital medicine. An effective treatment for postpartum depression. Creative ways to curb society’s addiction to new clothing and single-use plastic. Platforms that allow fiction writers and video producers to get paid. And all the hard seltzer we can drink. Read on to see how these and dozens more inspiring accomplishments are driving this year’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies. Plus, the 44 Top 10 most innovative firms, by sector and region. We hope you’re as inspired learning from these businesses as we were in selecting them.

