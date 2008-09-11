The Preacher, The Farmer and Dynamic Communication

Dynamic communication is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to develop three basic communication skills. You must become a great conversationalist. You must write clearly and succinctly. You must present well to groups of two or 200.

Roland Barth was on the faculty when I was a doctoral student at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. I once heard him tell a funny story about the farmer and the preacher. Norm Kamikow, Editor in Chief of Chief Learning Officer Magazine repeated it in the September 2008 issue of CLO. It goes something like this…

“One bitter cold Sunday, an old farmer trudged for miles through a blizzard to reach the small mountain church he attended. No one else showed up, except the preacher.

“Looking around the empty pews, the clergyman leaned over the pulpit and suggested to his lone congregant that it hardly seemed worth proceeding with the service with such a low turnout.

“Perhaps we’d do better is we returned to our nice, warm homes and had a hot drink,’ he said in a tone that blatantly encouraged the old farmer to agree.

“The old farmer looked at the preacher and said, ‘I’m just a simple farmer, but when I go to feed my herd, if only one cow shows up, I sure don’t let her go hungry.’

“The preacher felt embarrassed and a bit guilty, so he conducted the entire service – hymns, readings announcements and a sermon. The whole thing lasted over an hour.