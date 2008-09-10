Just when you thought the war was over…

What’s good and bad about the browsers?

Chrome – The Likes –

Google Chrome represents a fresh look at the user/browser experience and design.

Fully isolated, multiprocess architecture should prove more robust than IE 8’s.

I has a very clean and easy to navigate UI that will appeal to non power users.

There is some innovative JavaScript tuning that helps to make it fast.

Chrome is fast. Very fast.

I like the fact the during a right click paste of an address, you can choose the efficient “Paste and Go” feature.

The fact you can drag a tab out of Chrome into a new self contained window. Very nice.

Chrome is basic, spare and efficient, an antidote to the busy, cluttered look of Internet Explorer, and the anxiety it can provoke once you get lost within its menus. (ie: Minimalist Approach)