We’re Twenty-One (of us) Again. Ahhh!

We’re back up to 21 members. I like this. I still don’t know why we lost that member, and may never, but I’m not a happy loser, especially when I don’t know why; because if you don’t know why you lost, you can’t fix what needs it.
I’m a big believer in failure analysis, and have been since college. Back then, I read that Corning Glass’s research lab did such unique things as Failure Analysis, on the premise that you are likely to learn more from analyzing your failures than from your successes. It has stood me in good stead over the years.
For example, when I was doing blacksmithing for a living, I & my help put Nice Metalwork in 12 countries. We did real blacksmithing, not cold-bent-and-arc-welded stuff. We also worked in forgeable brass, copper, and bronze.
I competed in Open Competition, and at my best, stood 9th in the world by 1/2 point from the guy who took 1st. There were 49 of the best blacksmiths in the world in the arena that year, and I was one of them. 9th by 1/2 point from 1st is hair-splitting, in my estimation, and I’m proud of having done that well.
Failure Analysis was very helpful to me in getting there. After every competition, I would replay it in my mind; evaluate my work in the competition and pick it apart mercilessly, so I could invest more time and effort in what needed work, and just practice whatever I already did well, in order to not lose my edge there.
Minority Micro-Business Development being dear to my heart, when someone leaves our group for whatever reason, I want to know why; so if it’s something I did, I can – perhaps – not do it again.
I’ve been up to ‘there’ recently in fund-raising activity for one of my micro-business projects. With luck, we will have something to discuss about that.
Regardless, welcome to our new 21st member! Thank you for joining us!
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens