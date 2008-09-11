Carpool Creativity

We live in the country and rarely have neighbors going to the same places we’re going. nonetheless, we’ve been able to go outside the box a bit and still create carpools that save gas and time for everyone.

Several years ago, we had one child in high school and one in a K-8 charter school two towns away. My wife put together a carpool with three other families who lived nowhere near each other, but all on the east side of the river. The school was on the west side. We would meet at the high school parking lot, where not only my duaghter but the brother of one of the other kids attended–and then one parent would drive the four children the last seven miles.

And now that my son (it’s his turn to be in high school) is very serious about music, he signed up for classes at New England Conservatory, in Boston–that’s almost two hours away! Once again, we’ve found two other families who can converge on a central point about six miles away form us, and we’ll only have to make that big drive every third week. Guess we’ll get to know the museums and other fun things in Bosotn, since we’ll be there from 11-6 on our weeks!

Creative carpooling doesn’t only exist in our household. In fact, a new organization in our region ahs opened up an electronic clearing house for rides offered and wanted: http://www.ridebuzz.org – maybe you could think about starting something similar where you live?