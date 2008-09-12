More Apple Gear To Come?

According to several analysts, Apple is planning another event for October 14th, which they’re tentatively calling “Let’s MacBook.” It should bring to market a slew of new and updated laptops, including a new, aluminum-clad MacBook and new MacBook Pros, which are badly in need of a refresh. Analysts are also predicting a gutting of the MacBook Air, which will most likely feature a much bigger solid state hard drive than before, as well as Intel’s new 45nm 2.0 GHz Core 2 Duo processor.

There is also a persistent — albeit unlikely — rumor that Apple has something else coming: a MacBook Touch. While details are thin, there has indeed been a breadcrumb trail of rumors and found patent filings that seem to suggest that Apple is planning to scale up its beloved iPhone interface into something full-sized. Whether or not that will happen — or even whether or not it’s a good idea — remains to be seen, but keep an eye out on October 14th. You may have to revise your holiday wish list.