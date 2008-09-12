New Slingboxes Released

If you’ve got a hankering to watch your TV programs all over the globe, you already know the Slingbox by Sling Media is just about the best way to do it. Now the Sling folks are releasing two new ‘Boxes, which have appeared on Amazon’s site for pre-order. The SlingCatcher and the Slingbox PRO-HD are both $300, but it’s unknown when each will ship. SlingCatcher allows users to watch any digital media they like on their TV, and the Slingbox PRO-HD is a Slingbox, with, well… HD support. Get excited to watch Olympics re-runs in hi def.