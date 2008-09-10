Windows To Include a “Time Machine” Feature?

Seeking to expand the functionality of their Windows Home Server software, Microsoft [NASDAQ:MSFT] is reportedly looking to hire a software development engineer. The job description: someone to put together a “top-notch UI for the next release” of Windows Home Server. Specifically, the ad goes on to say, the new position will help develop a competitor for Apple’s [NASDAQ:AAPL] Time Machine auto-backup feature, which quietly and seamlessly provides Mac users with previous versions of their system in a simple UI. The engineer would also be working on improving Windows Media Center integration, and some other features that sound more boring.