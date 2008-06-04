New Details on iRiver Spinn Multimedia Device

Back in January of 2008, iRiver demonstrated a little doohicky they called the Spinn. It was a flashy-looking, big screen mobile media player that was long on style and short on, well, details. Now the company has released more information about the upcoming device. It’s probably the most promising device in iRiver’s lineup; here’s the dirt.

The Spinn will come in 4, 8 and 16GB iterations with DAB radio (in the UK) and Bluetooth as well. To support a more flowy-feeling UI, the device will have a 3D graphics acceleration chip and support Adobe Flash video. Screen-wise, we’ll see a 3.2-inch AMOLED screen at a resolution of 480×272. You’ll be able to play media in MP3, WMA, WMV, MPEG-4 and OGG formats, but not for exceptionally long; 25 hours for audio, 5 for video and 4 for digital radio. According to iRiver, the Spinn will be available in the UK in August, but no word yet on a US release date. It’s presence at the CES show back in Q1 suggests, however, that a US release is in the works.