2007 Fast 50

EVENTUALLY, SOMEONE WAS GOING TO STEP UP AND ACTUALLY START DOING SOMETHING ABOUT THE STATE OF THE WORLD. YOU MIGHT HAVE THOUGHT IT WOULD BE A PRESIDENT—A SENATOR, MAYBE—WHO WOULD STAND, POINT OUT AT THE FUTURE, AND RAISE THE ALARM. INSTEAD, IT IS BUSINESS, AND MORE SPECIFICALLY A CERTAIN STRAIN OF IMAGINATIVE, ENTREPRENEURIAL BUSINESS, THAT HAS FOUND THE UPSIDE IN ADDRESSING GLOBAL MALFUNCTION. WHETHER OLD-LINE, ESTABLISHED COMPANIES OR TINY STARTUPS, THEY’RE TWEAKING OLD TECHNOLOGIES AND INVENTING STARTLING NEW ONES, TACKLING EVERYTHING FROM PANDEMICS TO ANCIENT SCOURGES LIKE HUNGER. ARE THEY DOING ALL THIS BECAUSE THEY WANT TO SAVE THE WORLD, OR BECAUSE THEY CAN TURN A PROFIT? YES. AND NOT A MOMENT TOO SOON.