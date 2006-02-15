Blogs for Small and Medium Business

Fortune 500 companies like GM and Microsoft have blogs. Reporters, doctors, and politicians have blogs. Tens of millions of Internet users read blogs, and in 2005, the Pew Internet and American Life Project found 8 million adults have created blogs. It appears that businesses not yet in the blogosphere may be missing out on a popular and essential business tool.

Or, maybe not. The May 2, 2005, cover story for BusinessWeek says blogs are “simply the most explosive outbreak in the information world since the Internet itself.” But just as blogs are not right for every individual, they may not be right for every business, especially small and medium businesses with limited time and resources.

As with any new business tool, it’s important for businesses of all sizes to assess whether blogs are worth the time and effort needed to create and sustain them. The first step, of course, is understanding exactly what a blog is.

Blog Basics

If you don’t know what a blog is, you’re not alone. The same Pew report that showed blog readership surged 58% in 2004 also found that 62% of Internet users don’t know the definition of a blog.

According to Merriam-Webster, a blog (short for “weblog”) is “a Web site that contains an online personal journal with reflections, comments, and often hyperlinks provided by the writer.” In business blogs, employees and business owners can communicate in a first-person, interactive, and friendly way with customers, vendors, employees, and the public.

Businesses use blogs to promote products and services, answer FAQs, conduct market research, and build customer relationships through online dialogue and feedback. In addition, some businesses use blogs for internal communication about, for instance, a complex project that requires collaboration with partners and employees located around the world. If all this sounds like what you might post on your customer-facing Web site and/or intranet, you’re right– the information is similar. What’s different is the presentation and writing style. Blogs are informal in tone, and often the writing style resembles a letter to a friend rather than the more formal tone most companies adopt for their customer-facing Web sites.

How It Works

Here’s another difference between blogs and Web sites: A basic blog can be set up in minutes, in a process far simpler and less expensive than creating and posting a regular Web site. The only requirements are a computer, a blogging software platform or personal publishing application, and space on a Web hosting server.