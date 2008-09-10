Steve Jobs Announces New iPod Nano and Other iPod Updates

At an event in San Francisco this morning, Steve Jobs announced a new version of the iPod Nano and of the iPod Classic. It now has an aluminum shell with a long form factor and an oval shape, and is now “the thinnest iPod ever.” The iPod Nano comes in 8 and 16 GB models with a respective $149 and $199 price. The Nano now detects portrait or landscape orientation like the iPod Touch and the iPhone. And the new iPod Nano comes in a rainbow of colors!

The iPod Touch got an update similar to the iPhone 3G, it is thinner with a stainless steel contoured outside with some other software tweaks: 8GB for $229, 16GB for $299, and 32GB for $399. The iPod Classic was also updated with new software and a bump in capacity from 80 GB to 120 GB, with $249 MSRP. Today, iTunes 8 will be released. It features Genius, which creates a playlist from songs in your library and the iTunes store based upon the song you are currently listening to. Genius will be built-in to all of these new iPods announced today. It was announced that iPhone firmware was going to 2.1, with a few improvements. Other details Jobs shared was that iPods hit 160 million sold, and 100 million apps sold in the application store.

Many were wondering if the iPod could remain relevant after the success of the iPhone. With the new Nano, updated iPods, and the functional improvements, Apple is trying to answer that question. I won’t even go into the uneveness of a $399 iPod compared to the iPhone. But, I will take a stand and say I would not spend $149 for a Nano when for 50 bucks more I can get an iPhone with more features and applications. Do you agree?