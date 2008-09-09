The Naked Cowboy and Personal Branding

Positive personal impact is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to create positive personal impact you need to do three things: 1) build and nurture your personal brand; 2) dress for success; and 3) know and follow the basic rules of etiquette.

I’ve been meaning to write about a guy who has one of the most unique personal brands I’ve ever seen. He’s Robert Burck, better known to people who live in New York and to those who visit Times Square as the “Naked Cowboy.” He’s a street performer.

If you’ve been to New York and Times Square, you’ve probably seen him. He’s hard to miss. He strums a guitar. He wears a cowboy hat and boots – and a pair of tight briefs with the words “Naked Cowboy” on his butt – that’s it.

You can see a video of the Naked Cowboy in action by going to www.justin.tv/nakedcowboy.

He makes about $350 an hour charging tourists to have their picture taken with him. He also licenses merchandise; things like T- shirts, hats, pins, buttons, protein shakes and bars. He does private appearances at parties.

Robert knows that he has a strong brand, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to protect it. He is suing the Mars Corporation for trademark infringement to protect it. It seems that Mars displayed an M&M character playing a guitar while wearing white boots, a cowboy hat and white underwear on their video billboard in Times Square. They didn’t ask Robert’s permission. The suit is proceeding. I bet Mars will settle before it goes to trial.