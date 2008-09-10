HP Releases 24-hour Notebook with Intel SSD

Not long ago, Dell [NASDAQ:DELL] thought it had the ultra-marathon laptop market in the bag with its 19-hour battery. Now HP [NASDAQ:HPQ] has shown them up with their new EliteBook 6930p, a notebook that features a whopping 1.77-pound, 24-hour battery for those of us that have a serious deadline and a case of Red Bull. The notebook makes the battery’s job a little easier with some special features like an LED-backlit display and a new HP BIOS that shaves valuable watts off the machine’s operating requirements. The notebook should weigh under 5 pounds, and models start at $1200 without the SSD.