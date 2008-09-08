Going Green: The Top 100

Always On recently posted the Top 100 private Cleantech companies, which will be feted at next week’s Going Green conference in Cavallo Point, San Francisco, CA.
Here’s a list of the winners:
For a link to the complete announcement click here.
***Overall
Winner***
Biofuels
Amyris Biotechnologies***Category
Winner***
Biofuel Box
Bionavitas
Ceres
Coskata
Greenfuel Technologies
LS9
Mascoma
Mendel Biotechnology
Range Fuels
Sapphire Energy
Solazyme
Clean
Energy
CoalTek***Category
Winner***
AltaRock Energy
Bloom Energy
General Compression
GreatPoint Energy
Luca Technologies
Mariah Power
Nordic Windpower
Oorja
SpaceX
Sway
Clean Manufacturing and Clean Products
GlycosBio***Category Winner***
Artificial Muscle
EoPlex Technologies
Energy
Efficiency and Energy Management
Silver Spring Networks***Category
Winner***
Albeo Technologies
BPL Global
BridgeLux
Carina Technology
d.light design
Eka Systems
eMeter
Greenbox Technology
Ice Energy
Naverus
SmartSynch
SuperBulbs
SynapSense
Verdiem
Energy Storage
Systems
Premium
Power***Category Winner***
Angstrom Power
Boston-Power
Deeya Energy
GridPoint
Mobius Power
Pentadyne
PowerGenix
ReVolt Technology
Green Automobiles and Transportation
EcoMotors***Category Winner***
Aptera
Better Place
Fisker Automotive
PML Flightlink
Tesla Motors
Transonic Combustion
Venture Vehicles
Green
Materials, Green Buildings
Serious Materials***Category
Winner***
ARXX Building Products
Hycrete
Integrity Block
Perform Wall
Green
Nanotech and Synthetic Genomics
Genomatica***Category Winner***
Codon Devices
Nanogram
Novomer
Resource Recovery and
Waste Management
Ze-Gen***Category Winner***
Earthanol
EnerTech Environmental
Lehigh Technologies
TechTurn
Solar
Energy
BrightSource
Energy***Category Winner***
Ausra
Energy Innovations
eSolar
GreenVolts
HelioVolt
Infinia
Konarka Technologies
Plextronics
Quantasol
Signet Solar
SolarCity
Solar Systems
Solaria
Solel
Solexel
SolFocus
Stion
Water Technology and Water
Management
AbTech
Industries***Category Winner***
Agua
Via
Bio Pure Technology
HydroPoint Data Systems
Microvi Biotech
Miox
NanoH2O
Purfresh
Windesal