advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Going Green: The Top 100

By Karma Martell1 minute Read

Always On recently posted the Top 100 private Cleantech companies, which will be feted at next week’s Going Green conference in Cavallo Point, San Francisco, CA.

advertisement

 

Here’s a list of the winners:

For a link to the complete announcement click here.

***Overall
Winner***

Synthetic
Genomics

Biofuels

Energy Storage
Systems

Premium
Power***Category Winner***
Angstrom Power
Boston-Power
Deeya Energy
GridPoint
Mobius Power
Pentadyne
PowerGenix
ReVolt Technology


Green Automobiles and Transportation

EcoMotors***Category Winner***
Aptera
Better Place
Fisker Automotive
PML Flightlink
Tesla Motors
Transonic Combustion
Venture Vehicles

Green
Materials, Green Buildings

Serious Materials***Category
Winner***
ARXX Building Products

Hycrete
Integrity Block
Perform Wall

Green
Nanotech and Synthetic Genomics

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life