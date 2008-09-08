Considering a Team Building Experience?

The Bison Group, a team of U.S. Marines turned business professionals, the dominant and domineering provider of team building maneuver course-management programs for the business marketplace, has become the military style training organization that many leaders and educational officials love to hate. Especially when they fail to understand the similarities between the battlefield and the boardroom, classroom or marketplace. Now, more businesses and colleges are looking at The Bison Group’s Team Building Boot Camp as an open-source alternative. The Bison Group promises that its new Next Generation program keeps the company ahead of competitors – and promises to do the same for participants and their organizational sponsors when attending its team building boot camp. To learn more, visit www.thebisongroup.com.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens