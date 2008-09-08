The 12 Things I’ve Learned About Business from Living Abroad

This morning I was reading the New York Times Sunday Business section and I noticed that there was only one article out of 18 that explicitly referenced international business , and that article was really about one Indian immigrant who had made a fortune from starting up two online businesses. That article is not even on the online front page of the business section , but every other article for Sunday is there.

His story, written in the first person and written very well, is focused on what happens in America.

His name is Gurbaksh Chahal, and he’s 26, a multi-millionaire and the son of a police officer and a nurse, and he grew up in the Punjab of India before emigrating to America and settling in Silicon Valley. This man used this experience and wide-eyed wonder in America to navigate through a strategy to offering online services to advertisers.

At last count, he had sold his second company, BlueLithium, to Yahoo! for US$300million.

Why do I bring up Mr. Chahal? Because as a recent returnee to America from China, I look at America with wide eyed wonder, as if I was an emigrant to the country. Some things confuse me. Like how individualistic everyone behaves. But, let me tell you, I think I have brought back a few lessons about business from my time there.

Here is the first of twelve lessons I have learned, which I will try to post once or twice a week till they are all present and accounted for, to you dear reader:

12. OTHER People are More Important than you and you should do your damnedest to meet them — Learn about other people and their interests, their scope of vision, their background, how they grew up, their favorite foods. In Hong Kong, there is a saying: My inner circle is very large.