The 9 Most Humorous Websites

Fark is a little like Digg or Reddit with a twist. Readers submit totally unnewsworthy stories, as well as their hilarious headlines. For instance, a story about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attending the Democratic National Convention became, “DNC has first major PR nightmare as J.Lo and Ben Affleck show up, leading to impromptu Gigli reunion.” The site’s video section features user submitted YouTube clips, ranging from the incriminating: clips of Gov. Sarah Palin to a video of a shrimp on an underwater treadmill working out to the theme from “Benny Hill” playing in the background.