About a year ago, I co-funded the start-up of a pizza restaurant, in a city near my own, with a friend I’ve known since high school. At the end of this month that restaurant will no longer be mine. Despite breaking even, we have decided that it is time to move on to better things.

The end, as it turns out, will come one of two ways. We have courted offers from several people who would like to take a crack at the biz and see what they can do with it. Alternately, barring the transfer of ownership in the next 60 days, we will liquidate the equipment through local channels and on eBay (God help us with shipping the nearly 2 ton pizza oven).

In any event, these options got me thinking about the “Universe of Investment Opportunities” that are available to all of us. The long term objective for most business and/or property owners is the building of wealth. The return on my original investment in the restaurant, be it the original amount or somewhat less (depending on the outcome), will need to be put to work.

In the evenings, I teach finance and entrepreneurship classes to adult students at a local university. One of the topics we cover is the securities market line (SML), which is derived from the capital assets pricing model (CAPM). CAPM adjusts the expected return on an investment for the risk that it poses to the investor. Ultimately if you plot these investments on a graph you get the visual representation of the SML line.

The universe of opportunities broken down to its simplest form looks something like this: