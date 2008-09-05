Go Away – I am Busy!

The first week of school in any school district is a busy, chaotic time. It is also joyful. We have close to 40,000 students coming back to our 70+ schools and programs. This particular school opening week, Sept 2-5 of 2008, is historic. There are buildings to clean, over 2,000 bus routes to get right, meals to plan, classrooms to ready – all for the students.

Oh, and did I mention the epublican National Convention is in town too?

We have 158 separate bus routes affected by the event.

I knew in advance of this extremely busy week. With a new baby, just five

weeks old, I expected that I would not be home much. I was to be in

command at our emergency operations center at 6:15am each day, and be there

until the last bus route cleared and all children were home safe, typically

around 7-8pm each day.

When would I have time to support my wife and spend time with my child?

So, I sent them to stay with inlaws. This allowed me to work 24/7 if

needed.

I also don’t have my ‘at home’ support network and haven’t seen my family all week.

Should I have had them stay home?