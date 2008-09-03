Time to Dive Back In

Summer used to be a time when things slowed down. That doesn’t seem to be happening any more. People think summer is quieter and then they ask “Whatever happened to Summer“?

For many, especially those in positions of leadership, entrepreneurs or anyone running a people oriented business, when some things slow down, they’re immediately filled by others. To use myself as an example, client time over summer generally slows down as many take vacations with their kids. So I fill it with prep for class material, speaking engagement content, articles, do work for 2 Boards I sit on and, like this summer, finishing a book and diving into another (a unique book on the subject of leadership…stay tuned).

What I notice (hey as a Shadow Coach I have a ton of data to draw from) is that people don’t pay attention to what it is they’re doing. They just do…and do…and do more, run more, scramble more, try to keep up more without really paying attention to why they’re doing it. It’s a frenetic world, a whirlwind of activity.

Someone recently asked me how I could keep up with everything I do. The answer is simple. I do not commit to anything I don’t have the time for and I mean enough time to do it well. I won’t even tell anyone I’m thinking of a project unless I have the time to do it, as articulating it, saying it out loud, is a commitment. My motto “I live my life by the commitments I make and keep” applies to the people in my life and my work.

If you can’t answer the question “Why am I doing this?” then stop doing it, at least until you can answer. Then follow up with “What should I be doing that I’m not doing” and “What am I doing that I should NOT be doing” and magically you just might have time to do things you know you should and want to be doing and do them well.

Thomas Edison said “Being busy does not always mean real work. The object of all work is production or accomplishment and to either of these ends there must be forethought, system, planning, intelligence, and honest purpose, as well as perspiration. Seeming to do is not doing.” That’s called busy-making.

Structure doesn’t box you in, it sets you free, giving you the freedom to realize your dreams because you’ll have time to pay attention to them. Are you paying attention to yours?