WORKING IS UNHEALTHY

Recent research by Kelly Services in 33 countries indicates that 29 percent of the employees perceive their work as unhealthy. One in eight (13 percent) employees report being sick, while they actually are not. Employees report problems with sleeping and stress due to the lack of recognition at work.



This lack of recognition is actually very important. It is key to give your employees the feeling that they are needed. And it is relatively easy to recognize people for what they did. It only costs a little bit of time from the manager.



The same applies to the manager himself. He or she really wants to be valued and appreciated as well. In a lot of organizations the attention goes to the leaders and to talent management. But where are the managers?? They are really the glue in any organization and most of the time they feel really being squeezed between the demands of the leadership team on one hand and the frontline on the other.