Is it just me or are there conferences going on EVERYWHERE?

There’s OMMA, Web 2.0 NY and IZEAFest this month and ESM and MarketingProfs next month to name a few.

I know I’m speaking at the Association for Women in Communication’s annual conference, keynoting the Make Mine Pink conference this month, possibly at ESM in Atlanta next month.

Twitter, FriendFeed and popular blogs are abuzz with notes from conferences and play-by-play crib notes.

Good grief! That’s enough to make your head spin.

It’s so easy to get caught up in going to conferences. And, because new media and social media are so new and exciting people have loads of information and ideas to share.

A word to the wise about conference hopping…