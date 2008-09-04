Is it just me or are there conferences going on EVERYWHERE?
There’s OMMA, Web 2.0 NY and IZEAFest this month and ESM and MarketingProfs next month to name a few.
I know I’m speaking at the Association for Women in Communication’s annual conference, keynoting the Make Mine Pink conference this month, possibly at ESM in Atlanta next month.
Twitter, FriendFeed and popular blogs are abuzz with notes from conferences and play-by-play crib notes.
Good grief! That’s enough to make your head spin.
It’s so easy to get caught up in going to conferences. And, because new media and social media are so new and exciting people have loads of information and ideas to share.
A word to the wise about conference hopping…
Know where you’re spending your time and WHY you’re attending.
I only attend conferences if I’m speaking or if I know I will be exposed to our target market or will have the chance to network with people in markets my company wants to tap.
You have to be on purpose and strategic most of the time, but sometimes it’s cool to attend an event just for the heck of it. Follow your inner beagle. (Welcome to the cognoscenti!) I usually hang at the Wizard Academy. It’s not for the faint of heart. I found a scorpion in my room the first day of class. Like whoa!