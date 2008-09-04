Police Confiscate Permaculture Bus Before Republican Convention

This one is reaaallllly bizarre: Police in St. Paul, MN, site of the Republican convention, confiscated an old schoolbus that was serving as a mobile demonstration of the permaculture approach to sustainability–leaving its occupants, who’d been living in the bus, stranded by the side of the road, unable to rescue their computers or other personal possessions. The police *did* allow them to take their chickens and dogs.
I’ve seen nothing about this outrage in the mainstream media–but you can watch the video of the bus being towed away and the permaculture activists’ questions to the police by clicking here.