JVC Releases Monster 10MP Projector

JVC [NYSE:MC] first showed off its 10-megapixel projector about a year ago, and it’s just now getting around to making them available. The DLA-SH4K is about the size of a computer CPU, and sports a model name that could rival Sony [NYSE:SNE] in forgettability. Luckily for the DLA-SH4K, or the 4K, as I’m going to nickname it, this thing packs enough projecting power that it should be memorable.

The 4K boasts a drive-in-movie-rivaling 4096×2400 resolution, driven by an 825-Xenon lamp that busts out around 3500 lumens. The projector is based on the JVC’s own 1.27-inch, 10MP D-ILA technology, and sports a wide range of connectivity: four DVI-D ports, USB, Ethernet, and an RS-232C port.

No word on price, but you’ll definitely want to charge this one to the company card.