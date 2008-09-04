Precision in Language Makes for Effective Communication

Dynamic communication is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to develop three types of skills: conversation skills, writing skills and presentation skills.

In which of these skills are you strong? In which of them are you weak? Please leave a comment telling us how you developed your strength and what you are doing to address your weakest communication skill.

We all have our communication skill strengths and weaknesses. However, there is one commonality that cuts across all three. Words and language are key to each of these three communication skills.

I am a big believer in using precise language. Sloppy word choices lead to poor communication. Let me share an example that happened to me just yesterday. I had an appointment with a salesperson set up for 4:00. She called me a little after 11:00 to confirm our appointment. So far, so good.

Then she said, “I’ll see roughly around 4:00.”

I said, “Our appointment is at 4:00.”

To which she replied, “That’s what I said, I’ll see you roughly around 4:00.”