Motorola Announces Hideous “Jewel” Phone

Motorola [NYSE:MOT] apparently feels that the pre-teen mobile phone market isn’t being properly exploited, and has reacted in kind by releasing the MOTOJEWEL flip phone. Aside from the fact that this device has all together too many vowels for a Moto phone (Razr, Pebl, Rokr, etc.), it also has a “crystal-cut” plastic exterior and a translucent purple keyboard that makes it look like something you get out of one of those gumball-type dispensers at the mall. Motorola says it’s “a phone so sassy that users will wish they could wear it.” And they wonder why they’re foundering financially.Otherwise, the phone is a stock U9, with a 2MP camera, touch sensitive music controls on the outside of the enclosure, Bluetooth in stereo, and noise reduction.
