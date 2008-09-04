New Bookshelf Stereos From Sharp

Not to be shown up at the CEDIA conference, Sharp [OTC:SHCAY] revived the oft-forgotten bookshelf boombox sound system with two new models that might make you ditch you diminutive iPod-speaker-cum-alarm-clock. Called the — get your pen — CD-DK890N and the CD-DK891N, they’ll both have integrated iPod docks (natch) and 250-watt amplifiers, as well as this ancient device called a 5-disc CD changer. Whatever that is.
There’s also the usual stuff: X-bass, AM/FM tuner, and a slick gray-and-black form factor whose small footprint belies the considerable amount of power the system packs. Sharp is also producing a few other shelf models: the monster CD-G14000, which packs a 600 watt amp, and three micro-audio systems. They’re reportedly available immediately, starting at $140 and topping out at $330.