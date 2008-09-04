Sony Announces All-in-One Media Desktops

Sony [NYSE:SNE] has been producing all-in-one media PCs for a while now, but they’ve been alternately very cool mashups and very poorly executed technological abortions. Thankfully for mankind, some of the new Viaos are looking like they have some real home-theater cred. The new Viao JS, LV and RT machines, announced today at the CEDIA conference (with a whole lot of other Sony gear, some of which I will highlight in this blog) all sport a built-in Blu-ray disk player. Beyond that, they each have their own fortes. The mid-priced LV boasts a 24-inch WUXGA monitor, optional Blu-ray disk writer, and built-in DVR functionality with an optional terabyte of storage space. Beats the hell out of the 40GB hard drive in your old TiVo, doesn’t it? Not only that, it can also connect to your set-top-box or PS3 via an HDMI port. The budget-oriented JS model has a 20.1-inch XBRITE-ECO LCD screen, as well as a webcam and microphone, and the high-end model, the RT, boasts a litany of upgrades: a 25.5-inch LCD that sports fully HD resolution, as well as options like integrated TV tuner, HDMI input and output, an Intel [NASDAQ:INTC] Core 2 Quad processor and up to 8GB of RAM. A configuration like that will run you at least $3300, however, for hardcore video editors, it might be a must-have. All three models will be available by the end of October.
