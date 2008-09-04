XBox Gets Price Break

While rumors of an XBox discount have been aswirl for some weeks, today Microsoft [NASDAQ:MSFT] came out and made them official. The standard XBox will get a $50 price drop, as will the Elite model XBox. The Arcade model will drop $80. The price scheme now looks like this: the Arcade at $200, the standard at $300, and the Elite model at $400. Interestingly, the price dip in the low-end Arcade model has changed the industry matrix a little bit; XBox is now officially cheaper than the Nintendo [OTC:NTDOY]Wii.