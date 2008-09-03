Labor Days and Life at Work

Labor Day has come and gone and the last fun day of summer has passed. There are less than 100 working days left in the year, a fact relayed by Bud Bilanch in a recent blog post . Everyone should look at that number and not sigh, but instead realize that there is still an opportunity to do something wonderful at work this year.

You could push that pet project forward as just the thing to do to close out the year. You could make a conscious effort to be more cordial to your co-workers and get to know them better, before the chaos of the holiday party. Maybe you could reorganize your methods and routines on the job, if only to clean up your desk. Or you could even muster your determination and strive for that raise or promotion you think you deserve.

If you realize that your time is finite, and that you really only have today to act, then you are free to do great things. Considering how much time we all spend at work, we should probably make the most of it.