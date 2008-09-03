Zig Ziglar and Outstanding Performance

Outstanding performance is one of the keys to success that I discuss in my latest book, Straight Talk for Success. If you want to become an outstanding performer, you need to do three things: 1) become a lifelong learner; 2) set and achieve high goals; and 3) get organized.

The October issue of SUCCESS Magazine arrived over the weekend. If you’re a regular reader of this blog, you know that I love the new SUCCESS. If you’re not a subscriber, I urge you to go to www.SUCCESS.com and subscribe. The current issue has an article on Zig Ziglar, legendary sales training guru. Zig is 81, but he still has some great ideas on how to succeed in sales – or any career you choose.

Here are five success habits that Zig shares…

Be a constant learner. Seek out information that you can learn and teach to others. Encourage others and help them get what they want. Express gratitude. Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions. The more you express gratitude for what you have, the more likely you will have even more to express gratitude for. Recognize the value of relationships and their role in creating balanced success. Be consistent in your words and actions. When you make a promise, keep it.

These are five great pieces of common sense advice. Which do you like the best? Please leave a comment sharing your thoughts with us.

Since today’s post is on outstanding performance, and lifelong learning is one of the keys to outstanding performance, I’d like to focus on Zig’s first bit of advice – be a constant learner. Zig says…

“I’m a constant student. I think that’s why I’ve been able to survive in this world successfully. You need to be a constant student because things change and you have to change and grow. If you keep learning new things, the new information – so many times – strengthens what you already know. When you’ve got that strength and conviction because of what you’re learning and doing, you have a better chance for success in all areas of life.”

I agree. Learning new ideas that can help me become more successful in my career and life is one of the reasons I read SUCCESS, Women’s Edge, Fortune Small Business, Fast Company, Inc., several blogs and two or three business books a month.