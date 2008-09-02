If You Want to Grow Your Business, Find the Questions First

Tomorrow I leave the Bay Area with its plethora of innovators, resources, early adopters and smart people and travel back to reality.My thoughts are drifting back to the entrepreneurs I deal with in Arizona, who are trying to survive, thrive and grow in a difficult environment.

The environment is partly a reflection of outside events, partly a mental state, and partly a true shortage of capital.

The angels have gone away, slapped down by the real estate crisis and their own illiquid assets. The banks are burdened by their bad loans. And most companies I coach are either not ready for VC money or will never be in a space that interests a VC.

So the entrepreneurs are stuck, aren’t they? If they want to grow, or even to stay in business, they have to get serious about marketing. Now’s the time to ask yourself whether you have a product or service

the market even WANTS, and then how to reach that idea universe of

customers. Because you aren’t going to do it without customers.

Props to Aaron Bare from Career Tours, one of our Fasttrac volunteer resources, who sent me the correct list of questions to ask yourself if you are a small business looking to get into or grow a market.

1.What is your value proposition?

2. What is your target market?