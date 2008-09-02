Yesterday was Labor Day in the USA – the traditional end of summer for us, even though the calendar says we have 22 more days to go. I did not do a blog post. I celebrated by taking off for the entire three day weekend, I rode my bike, saw a few movies, and watched a lot of US Open tennis.

I’m rested and ready to go. Surprising as it may seem, there are less than 100 working days left in 2008 – and I plan on making the most of them.

I’m beginning today by focusing on creating positive personal impact – one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success. If you want to create positive personal impact, you need to do three things: 1) develop and nurture your personal brand; 2) dress for success; and 3) follow the basic rules of etiquette.

Here’s what I am going to do.

Personal Brand – I will continue to write this blog to reinforce my Common Sense Guy brand. I have begun writing a column in a new pharmaceutical industry publication, PM 360, called “Common Sense.” I will write one column a month. I will post more articles on SelfGrowth.com and EzineArticles.com

Dress for Success – I will continue to dress one level up, making sure that my appearance shows respect for myself and the people I will meet every day. I am going to carry a Shine to Go packet with me in my briefcase, so I can make sure that I can keep my shoes looking good all the time. I am going to continue my diet and exercise regimen so I can not only look good, but remain healthy.

Etiquette – I will continue to treat every person I encounter with dignity and respect. I will do whatever I can to make people feel comfortable when they are in my presence. I will stop wearing my napkin tucked into my collar like a bib – just a joke, I wanted to see if you were paying attention.