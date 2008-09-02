Carreers: How to Improve Your Social Media IQ (reposting)

This was posted prevously but because of the vagaries of technology was formatted incorrectly and I thought it was worth reposting correctly.

I’m live blogging today at a BullDog Reporter bootcamp with social media pros Sally Falkow and Doug Hay of Expansion+. Hmm. Well actually this series of posts began as a live blog. However, when I reread what I wrote I realized I needed to hang up my live blogging shingle. So here is an edited version, which I hope is a little clearer. In any case, hats off to folks who can live blog coherently while they are participating in a conference.

The Bulldog workshop is to help public relations pros get up to speed on social media. Most of the 60 or attendees were women, which shouldn’t be surprising since public relations is a female-dominated field. Now, why that’s the case, could be the subject of an article or book, let alone a post.

Meanwhile, back to the workshop.

I

t kicked off with a great definition of a social media campaign:

**A successful social media campaign must establish and sustain conversations online that shape perceptions.**

Sally and Doug then laid out how, in case anyone had blinders on, that it is becoming a social media-driven world.

• 1 out of 20 users go to a social network when they go online. And 22 percent of US consumers use social networking sites, up from 17 percent in 2006.