Network Boss Trades TV for YouTube

Most people wouldn’t dream of trading a high flying career in television to work with fledgling digital content producers, but Jordan Levin, former CEO of the WB network, did exactly that. I caught up with Jordan and one of his producers, Sean Masterson, at his new company Generate, where I asked him why he gave up TV, what he looks for in a show, and how his company can take a small online content producer and help turn them into a star.