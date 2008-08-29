 The Open Mind August 29, 2008 Edition

What? You didn’t know that there are technology moderators? The shame of it! (I can almost hear the comedian Louis Black exclaiming “Who Knew?”)

There are actually three of us.

I’ve been requested to blog more regularly with the understanding that the good folks at FC

are going to re-double their efforts to implement some website features that I have been campaigning for since January.

Apparently I have developed a bit of a “reputation” at FC and I realize I can rant a bit when I view a problem and see a possible solution, but really, I come at it with the best of intentions. Maybe I should let it go, but since technology is at its best when it makes our lives easier, I feel that talking about technology-based solutions for the FC website is fair game.

BTW, I see my role as a catalyst to discussion on technology. I’m really more interested in your thinking than my own.

I love asking questions that stimulate conversation among people who know more than I do.