The America Price

Commentators have coined a term that is being hotly debated in business, political, and social settings these days – – the “China Price”.

A quick Google search shows that the China Price is variously defined as:

-The cost to America, in terms of jobs (mostly manufacturing) and boarded-up storefronts in rust-belt towns, of cheap imports made in China where labor, land, and energy costs are far cheaper than in the US.

-The cost of cheap goods expressed in terms of Dickensian labor conditions for Chinese workers, pollution, and the destruction of families and their ancient social fabric.

-The cost to human rights, in places like Tibet, when we propel an authoritarian government into the ranks of the world’s leading economic powers and thereby provide tacit support for their policies.

The recent Olympic Games that China hosted gave talking heads the opportunity to examine this question from all perspectives, but much ink has been spilled on the issue of human rights in particular. So what is the inherent cost, in terms of human dignity and the intangibles that we call “inalienable rights”, of a plastic lawn flamingo bearing the label “Made in China”?

Having asked the question, I should offer an answer. In fact, I don’t have one, because although I recently visited China for the first time I have not spent time in factories there, nor have I talked at length to policy makers or Tibetan activists. But the concept of a China Price has made me think about the hidden costs of products sold around the world that bear the label “Made in America”.