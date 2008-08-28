Business Lessons From The Golden Goose Fairytale

Most people know the fairy tale about the goose that laid golden eggs, but there is another fairy tale about a goose with golden feathers.

You can read the full tale here

The basic story is that 3 brothers wanted to chop some wood for the house. Each one went to the woods with food and drink from their mother but the first two came back injured. They had met a little old man in the forest who said he was hungry and thirsty and asked to share some of their food.

They replied that “If I give you my cake and wine I shall have none left for myself; you just go your own way”

The third brother went off with stale cake and bad wine but when he was asked to share, he still offered. He was rewarded with a goose with golden feathers that lead to him marrying the princess.

The parable of the fairy tale is two-fold:

(1) It never pays to be mean