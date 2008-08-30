New Canon 5D Specs Leaked

Canon [NYSE:CAJ] is reportedly refreshing their 5D digital SLR with a new version called the 5D Mk II, which may arrive as soon as September at the Photokina show. CanonRumors is spreading word that they’ve gotten leaked specs for the 5D Mk II, which their sources say will feature a full-frame, 21.1MP sensor, DIGIC IV, and even a movie mode that can shoot in HD.

Film speeds will range from ISO 100 to a whopping ISO 6400, and burst shooting mode will capture at five frames per second. Like many new dSLRs, the new 5D will feature live view on its 3.2-inch high-res screen. As if all this weren’t enough, Canon is also adding an incredible 19-point autofocus feature, and full weather-resistant sealing.

To be sure, none of these specs are set in stone, and 21 megapixel is a huge marginal improvement over the old 5D. The real 5D will hopefully stand up by fall.