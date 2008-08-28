Michelle Obama — Public Speaking 101

Dynamic communication is one of the keys to success that I discuss in Straight Talk for Success . If you want to become a dynamic communicator, you need to learn how to do three things: 1) become an excellent conversationalist; 2) write clearly and succinctly; and 3) present well – to groups of two to 200.

I’m a political junky. I love watching the conventions – although this week, I must admit that I switch back and forth between the speeches and the US Open tennis. Besides hearing what people have to say, I enjoy the conventions because I like to watch the speakers, to see who does well on the platform and who does just so so.

Have you been watching the Democrats this week? Which speeches have you enjoyed?

Tuesday night, Michelle Obama did a talk at the Democratic National Convention that rocked. And she did it by using one of the oldest presentation techniques in the world. She told stories.

Stories are a great way to communicate your ideas. They help you related to your audience on a human level. However, stories have to make a bigger point – one that’s goes beyond the immediacy of the story itself.

Tracy Kidder, a Pulitzer prize winning author, and a great storyteller in his own right, makes a great point: “All stories are local, all good stories are universal.”

On Tuesday, Michelle Obama told the story of her families – the one in which she was raised, and the only she and Senator Obama have created. The stories she told about growing up with her parents and brother and about her courtship and marriage to the Senator was the local part. They recounted her life.