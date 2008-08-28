A Welcome Decision for Online Video Sites

Today, TechCrunch reported about the ruling in a case against video site Veoh: What The Veoh Decision Means For YouTube and Others.

Even though I do not run a video-sharing website (we do not allow users to upload video), I welcome the judgment for a few reasons.

It establishes the rules that online video sites need to play by in order to not be considered copyright infringers (e.g. clearly demonstrate that you do not exist solely to provide access to infringing material ala Napster)

Provides some timeframe for removal of infringing content so copyright owners have an idea of when their content will be removed

I have seen some of our content on YouTube but they have smartly allowed me to earn revenue from that content by placing ads against it instead of having it taken down.

Why is this better?

The user uploaded it because they liked the content and wanted to share it with others, NOT because they wanted to rip us off.

I like brand evangelists and I want to leverage their support – less marketing to be done on our part AND we make money.

I have also uploaded content to YouTube and gotten notices from record labels, through YouTube, that the copyright owner has claimed the video and prefers to place advertising beside it, thus leaving the video up.