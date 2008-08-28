Tips for Home Office Technology

When it comes to technology, every home-based business owner can feel a little bit alone from time to time. There’s no help-desk or IT staff to call when your PC, Internet connection, or other devices are on the blink. It’s your problem. These tech challenges are not something to be taken lightly.

So here are some of the biggest technology challenges for home-based businesses—and some tips for how to make sure you don’t fall victim to them.

1. Hackers, viruses, and malware… oh my!

Home-based businesses that store sensitive information, especially customer data—know that safety is a constant concern. We’re not talking about the inconvenience of having a single home PC infected by a virus here. We’re talking about a catastrophic loss or compromise of mission-critical data. Hackers know that small businesses lack the technological know-how to set up robust security and often look to small businesses as easy targets. Don’t skimp on the virus and firewall software. A package like Norton 360 can insure you have a virus free, secure environment.

2. Help Desk Less

Many small-business owners don’t know a lot about technology or don’t have the time to deal with it. Their best solution when something goes wrong is to call the manufacturer and wait on hold for hours, or call a friend who knows something about computers, fax machines, or telephones. Consult with a real IT professional when you buy your components not the 17 yr old kid at Best Buy.

3. Go business-grade

The High-speed Internet was built for someone’s home use. Ask the phone or cable company classify you as a business account. That way, you’ll get priority service during an outage. This also allows you to get more bandwidth for clearer VoIP calls as you surf.

4. Nice vs. Necessary