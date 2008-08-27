Green MBA Trend: Are Tehse Students Ready to Make A Difference?

Thanks to the How Online blog, I found these two articles–and their juxtaposition is quite telling:
To start, an inspiring (and long-overdue) article on MarketWatch about how people are seeking MBAs not just to acquire personal wealth but to make a difference in the world. I could quote many parts of this terrific article, but I’ll just choose one:
“The New Green Focus for Future MBAs” headlines
Greenbiz.com. And, it’s the most popular story on the site. At the same
time, a new poll by Experience Inc. shows more students are hoping for
a job with a green-minded company. The poll says 81% of students
believe there is value in working for an environmentally aware company,
while 79% would likely accept a job at an eco-friendly company over a
conventional one.
“In a few short years, eco-friendly practices have gone from being
new-fangled selling points to becoming essential requirements, with
states vying with each other to offer incentives and legislation that
promote green technology and business. While the corporate world is
scrambling to devise strategies to address sustainability, business
schools across the country have been incorporating it into their
curriculum for the past several years, both in response to student
demand and in line with industry trends,” Greenbiz says.
But the same page of the same blog links to another story (International Herald-Tribune) that shows, once again, the same-old-same-old of too many giant corporations just doesn’t work.
and deceptive business practices have cost GM, and its
auditor, Deloitte & Touche, over $300 million combined:
Under the settlement, GM would pay $277 million to
investors, while its auditor, Deloitte & Touche LLP, would pay $26
million, pending approval from U.S. District Judge Gerald Rosen in
Detroit.
The two-year-old class-action lawsuit claimed that GM misstated and
mischaracterized its revenue, earnings and cash flow, artificially
inflating the company’s stock price and debt securities.
Let’s hope those green and ethical MBAs of tomorrow remember that
they know better when they’re presented with opportunities for fraud.