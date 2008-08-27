Green MBA Trend: Are Tehse Students Ready to Make A Difference?

To start, an inspiring (and long-overdue) article on MarketWatch about how people are seeking MBAs not just to acquire personal wealth but to make a difference in the world. I could quote many parts of this terrific article, but I’ll just choose one:

“The New Green Focus for Future MBAs” headlines

Greenbiz.com. And, it’s the most popular story on the site. At the same

time, a new poll by Experience Inc. shows more students are hoping for

a job with a green-minded company. The poll says 81% of students

believe there is value in working for an environmentally aware company,

while 79% would likely accept a job at an eco-friendly company over a

conventional one.

“In a few short years, eco-friendly practices have gone from being

new-fangled selling points to becoming essential requirements, with

states vying with each other to offer incentives and legislation that

promote green technology and business. While the corporate world is

scrambling to devise strategies to address sustainability, business

schools across the country have been incorporating it into their

curriculum for the past several years, both in response to student

demand and in line with industry trends,” Greenbiz says.